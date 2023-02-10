Epiphany Varsity Swim Teams Pick Up Big Wins at CPIC Conference

Epiphany’s Women’s and Men’s varsity swim teams captured the CPIC conference titles for the 2022-2023 season on Feb. 6.
In the women’s swim meet, the Lady Falcons scored 150 points en route to the title. Parrott Academy finished in second place with 107 points, followed by Wayne Country Day (68), John Paul II (62), Wayne Christian (51), and Greenfield (10). Leading the way for Epiphany was Bennett Sanborn who won the 200 free (2:09.82) and the 500 free (6:06.47). Also earning first-place finishes were Olivia Osenni in the 50 free (26.09), Peyton Hall in the 100 back (1:13.25), and Avry Midgette in the 100 breast (1:20.36). Caroline Goodwin earned second place in both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. The relay team of Hall, Midgette, Sanborn, and Emma James won the 200 medley relay, the group of Osenni, Goodwin, James, and Midgette won the 200 free relay, and the final relay of Sanborn, Hall, Goodwin, and Osenni won the 400 free relay.
In the men’s meet, the Falcons prevailed, winning the title with 108 points. Following Epiphany were Wayne Christian (105), Wayne Country Day (104), Parrott Academy (60), John Paul II (51), and Greenfield (21). Nathan True led the Falcons with a first-place finish in the 200 free (1:51.23) and a second in the 500 free. Ben Gerber earned second-place finishes in both the 200 IM and the 100 back. The relay team of Gerber, Cole Garcia, Landon Pike, and True won the 400 free relay.
Both teams finish the season next week at the NCISAA State Championship in Cary.
By David Wang, assistant head of school/int. director lower school, Epiphany School of Global Studies