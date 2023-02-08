English-Speaking Union presents High School Shakespeare Contest

Join the Colonial Branch of the English-Speaking Union of the US on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Cullman Performance Hall inside the North Carolina History Center. We will be presenting our annual Regional High School Shakespeare Contest. The finest young Shakespeareans of Eastern North Carolina, each a winner at their high school, will present both a short monologue and a sonnet. The states will be high, as the winner gets to participate in the national finals in New York City.
Bob Husson, President and Shakespeare Coordinator, ESU Colonial NC Branch