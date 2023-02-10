Easterseals UCP offers IDD Family Peer Support Group Meetings

Join us for the IDD Family Peer Support Group Virtual Meetings on the third Wednesday of every month. We offer two times in hopes to meet the needs of caregivers with varying schedules.
There are two meetings scheduled on Feb. 15, 2023.
The first is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Register for the Microsoft Teams Meeting here.
Meeting ID: 237 574 796 692
Passcode: twU2jL
The second meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Register for the Microsoft Teams Meeting here.
Meeting ID: 237 574 796 692
Passcode: twU2jL
IDD Family Peer Support Group Mission Statement:
“Improving opportunities to find hope and resiliency through utilizing lived experiences unique to parents, caregivers, and guardians of individuals with IDD and SMI/SED. Building understanding, connections, and awareness to overcome challenges that require self-awareness and acceptance to achieve positive outcomes.”
“Easterseals UCP’s Family Peer Support services promotes self-determination and supports caregivers in making life choices. We provide advocacy and help the caregivers of individuals living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and severe emotional disturbed/serious mental illness, identify social determinants of health that need resources in order to become a part of their community. ”
By Holly K. Heath, Family Peer Support Coordinator, Easterseals UCP