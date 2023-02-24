Duffyfield Stormwater Grant, Traffic Ordinance Among Agenda Items For Upcoming New Bern BOA Meeting – Feb 28

The Feb. 28 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 400 Block of Pollock Street for Arts in April.
Ward 1) Swiss Bear has requested to close the 400 block of Pollock Street to vehicular traffic on four Saturdays in April to display community art. Art activity will occur in front of the New Bern Civic Theatre on April 1, 2023, from 8 am until 8 p. m., April 15, from 8 a. m. until 6 p. m., April 22, from 2 p. m. until 8 p. m., and April 29, from 8 a. m. until 6 p. m. A memo from Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached.
5. Approve Minutes. Minutes from Jan. 24, 2023, closed session and Feb. 14, 2023 meeting are provided for review and approval.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of Parcel ID 8-039-197 on College Street.
Ward 2) Jesse Adams submitted an offer of$ 2, 250 for the purchase of property on College Street identified as Tax Parcel 8- 039- 197. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property is a vacant 0. 11- acre resident lot acquired by the City in May of 2000. It has a tax value of $4, 500. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of Parcel ID 8-039-203 on Saint John Street.
Ward 2) Jesse Adams submitted an offer of$ 2, 250 for the purchase of property on Saint John Street identified as Tax Parcel 8- 039- 203. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property is a vacant 0. 11- acre resident lot acquired by the City in May of 2000. It has a tax value of $4, 500. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving Reimbursement to the NC Department of Transportation for the Fabrication and Installation of New Bern High School 4A Championship Signage.
To recognize the New Bern High School football team’s state championship victory, this resolution approves reimbursement of $ 1, 200 to the NC Department of Transportation for the fabrication and installation of signage along Highway 17 North, Highway 70 East, and Highway 70 West. Each sign has an estimated cost of $400. A memo from George Chiles, Director of Public Works, is attached.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms(“ATF”) has implemented the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to reduce firearms violence, and identify shooters, and sources of crimes. The New Bern Police Department NBPD”) will have access to the network and data collected. The Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) will establish an interagency agreement to govern the access and utilization of the program. The program and sensitive data can only be used by designated personnel within the law enforcement agency. NBPD will use the information for criminal investigations to address gun violence in New Bern. A memo from the Chief of Police Patrick Gallagher is attached.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Amended Grant Contract with NC Land and Water Fund.
This grant contract was initially approved by the Governing Board on March 22, 2022. At that time, the contract reflected a start date of September 15, 2022. On Sept. 20, 2022, the NC Land and Water Fund’s (“NCLWF”) Board of Trustees approved an amendment of the start date to June 30, 2023. Since the contract has been revised to reflect a new date, Board approval is again needed. No additional amendments to the contract were made. A memo from Chris Seaberg, Community, and Economic Development Manager is attached.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Memorandum of Agreement with NC Emergency Management for the Duffyfield Stormwater Enhancement Grant.
The City was awarded a $2, 586,291 grant from the Emergency Management Disaster Relief and Mitigation Grant through the NC Department of Public Safety/NC Emergency Management. The grant will be used for the Duffyfield Stormwater Enhancement Project. It is requested the City Manager be authorized to execute a Memorandum of Agreement to accept the funding and terms of the grant. A memo from Kimberly Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
12. Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending the Drainage Improvements Project Fund.
This ordinance amends the Drainage Improvements Project Fund to recognize the funding from the NC Emergency Management Disaster Relief and Mitigation grant, as referenced in the previous item. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
13. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 70 ” Traffic and Vehicles” Section 99 ” Stop Intersections” of the Code of Ordinances.
The NBPD has requested the intersection of George and Queen Streets be designated as a four-way stop and appropriate signage installed. This request is made following recent vehicular accidents and multiple near misses. A memo from Mr. Chiles is attached.
