Craven-Pamlico Regional Library is Now in Your Pocket

Your Craven-Pamlico Regional Library is now as close as your phone or tablet. Locate a library near you, find a good book to read, and renew your library materials. Download a book from the eBook service, Libby, stream a movie from Hoopla, learn something new with Universal Class. It is all available at your local public library and it’s all free!
It is easy – just go to your Apps/Goggle Store and search for CPRLGo! Download the app to your cell phone or tablet and install. Login with your library card number and pin.
Don’t have a library card? Visit any CPR Library to sign up or go online at MyCPRL.org/librarycard.
For more information, call 252-638-7800 or visit MyCPRL.org.
Peggi Carman, Marketing Coordinator/Webmaster