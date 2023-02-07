Craven-Pamlico Regional Library is Now in Your Pocket

February 6, 2023

Craven-Pamlico Regional Library App

Your Craven-Pamlico Regional Library is now as close as your phone or tablet. Locate a library near you, find a good book to read, and renew your library materials. Download a book from the eBook service, Libby, stream a movie from Hoopla, learn something new with Universal Class. It is all available at your local public library and it’s all free!

It is easy – just go to your Apps/Goggle Store and search for CPRLGo! Download the app to your cell phone or tablet and install. Login with your library card number and pin.

Don’t have a library card? Visit any CPR Library to sign up or go online at MyCPRL.org/librarycard.

For more information, call 252-638-7800 or visit MyCPRL.org.

Peggi Carman, Marketing Coordinator/Webmaster



