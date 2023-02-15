Craven County Schools Earns Statewide Recognition for Excellence in Communication

The North Carolina School Public Relations Association has honored Craven County Schools for excellence in communications. Craven County Schools earned a total of five Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication. NCSPRA presented the awards during a special ceremony held in High Point, N.C. on Feb. 10, 2023.
Craven County Schools received two Gold, one Silver, and two bronze level awards for outstanding Digital Media Engagement, Photography, and Marketing. The judges praised the work and shared the following feedback on the Gold Award in photography, “Loved this submission. The kids were super cute and inviting for future families.”
Ken Derksen, NCSPRA President and Executive Director for Community Engagement & Student and Family Support for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs. “I congratulate all of our Blue Ribbon Award recipients for achieving this statewide recognition for their school districts,” added Derksen. “These awards highlight the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and all that our members are doing to support and promote public schools across North Carolina.”
NCSPRA recognizes outstanding communications through its Blue Ribbon Awards program each year. Craven County Schools was one of 38 school districts statewide to receive a Blue Ribbon Award. This year’s submission categories included: Marketing, Digital Media Engagement, Electronic Media, Excellence in Writing, Publications, Image/Graphic Design, Photography, and Special Projects and Events. The Georgia School Public Relations Association judged NCSPRA’s 2022 Blue Ribbon entries.
NCSPRA is a statewide professional organization serving more than 175 members. Its mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations. For more information, please visit the NCSPRA Facebook page or ncspra.org.
By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations