Craven Community College’s Student Center officially renamed Ward Hall

Craven Community College recognized longtime college attorney and supporter, David L. Ward, Jr., with an official dedication ceremony for Ward Hall on Feb. 21. Dozens of friends, family members, and former colleagues were in attendance.
Formerly known as the Student Center, Ward Hall was renamed in Ward’s honor in 2020. The dedication ceremony served as a formal recognition for his contributions. It included remarks from Ward, as well as Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats and representatives from Ward & Smith, Jamie Norment and Brad Evans. The ceremony concluded with an unveiling of the Ward Hall building sign.
Ward’s tenure as the college’s general counsel began on April 23, 1968, when the founding Board of Trustees held an organizational meeting at what is now known as the Harvey Mansion. He was a principal advisor to the Trustees during the selection process for all five Craven CC Presidents to date and was a trusted confidant and mentor to each of them during their respective tenures. He guided the college through the land acquisition that became two campuses and through the construction of 12 new buildings. He faithfully served in his role for over 51 years until retiring at the end of 2019.
Ward’s lasting contributions to the college extend far beyond his professional work. He is a generous philanthropist who has contributed greatly to benefit the college’s students through funding individual scholarships, as well as creating and sustaining a Craven CC Foundation endowment. Under his leadership, Ward & Smith has been the presenting sponsor of the Foundation’s Community Fabric Awards for 13 consecutive years.
In 2011, the college’s Trustees honored Ward by dedicating the board room in the Brock Administration building in his name. In 2012, the Foundation named him the Community Fabric Awards recipient for Individual Leadership.
