Collegiate Challenge Program Provides Opportunity for Students to Build Houses

“This is a chance to meet and support young people from your alma mater Penn State, James Madison and Delaware. We hope you will come out and support these students who are generous enough to spend their spring break to help Habitat for Humanity of Craven County build a home for a local family. We hope you will join us or support the Collegiate Challenge program in other ways.”
– Tracey Lilly, Executive Director.
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County invites alumni or parents of students from Penn State University, James Madison University or University of Delaware to support young students from their colleges while they build a home during the Habitat for Humanity Collegiate Challenge.
The Collegiate Challenge is an opportunity for these students to serve, swing hammers and wield drills as they get their hands dirty and work side by side with our volunteers and future homeowners.
You can help them! Habitat for Humanity of Craven County would welcome any area residents with a connection to these schools to assist the students during their week:
-
Provide refueling snacks of substance – preferably Gatorade/Powerade, and Power/Cliff bars. Please call the office at 252-633-9599 to arrange a time to drop off.
-
Volunteer along-side them! New volunteers must attend an orientation and must register beforehand at cravencountyhabitat.org and click on the volunteer page.
-
Procure lunch or dinner for the volunteers. Contact Buna ASAP, spots are limited.
-
Donate here and select the “Collegiate Challenge” campaign.
Any questions? Contact Buna Cumbie, Volunteer Coordinator at 252-633-9599 x 104