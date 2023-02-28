City of New Bern RFQ for Professional Environmental Consulting Services – Brownfields Assessment

The City of New Bern requests a Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified environmental engineering Firms for professional environmental services experienced with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Assessment Program. In August 2022, The EPA selected the City of New Bern (City) as a grantee to receive a Brownfields Assessment Grant to perform environmental assessments of properties and conceptual planning efforts for property redevelopment/remediation. This federal funding is dedicated to the assessment of Brownfields sites potentially impacted by hazardous substances and petroleum and will be used to develop a brownfields site inventory and database, conduct Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs), prepare related work documents, plan for potential site response, clean-up and redevelopment actions, and other associated grant activities, such as program administration and community engagement.
The purpose of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is the procurement of a professional environmental consulting firm to provide services to be performed under the above-referenced EPA grant funding.
The city will receive sealed qualifications until: 2 p.m. on March 23, 2023.
Submittals must be addressed to Mr. Christopher D. Seaberg, Community and Economic Development Manager, and delivered by parcel post to:
The City of New Bern PO Box 1129, New Bern, NC 28563
or hand delivery to:
The City of New Bern 303 First St., New Bern, NC 28562
Submittals received after the above time and date will not be considered and will be returned to the Offeror unopened.
All inquiries regarding qualification format or submittal procedures shall be directed to Christopher D. Seaberg via email. No other contacts with the City of New Bern shall be made during the solicitation period.
See the city’s website for details.
Submitted by: Brenda Blanco, city clerk