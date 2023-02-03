City of New Bern Announces Public Hearing for FY 2023 CDBG Program

Notice is hereby given that the City of New Bern, Craven County, NC will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 20, 6:00 PM, prevailing time, in the Offices of the Development Services Department, Conference Room, 303 First Street, New Bern, North Carolina 28563. The Public Hearing can also be attended virtually via Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Teams link is the following: tinyurl.com/j4eeypy6.
The New Bern Development Services Offices are accessible to persons with physical disabilities. If special arrangements need to be made to accommodate residents in order for them to participate in the public hearing, including virtual attendance, please call Ms. D’Aja Fulmore at 252-639-7586 or 711 for the hearing impaired, to make those arrangements.
The purpose of this public hearing is to discuss the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program needs. In particular, the housing, community development, public services and economic development needs of the City of New Bern. This information will be utilized by the City in its preparation of the FY 2023 Annual Action Plan including the use of FY 2023 CDBG funds. Based on its 2022 allocation, the City of New Bern anticipates that it will receive an allocation of approximately $269,786 in CDBG Entitlement funds. This amount is preliminary and is subject to changed based on the approval of the Federal Budget for FY 2023. In order to receive those funds, the City of New Bern must prepare a One Year Annual Action Plan for the use of Federal funds. At least 70% of the CDBG funds must benefit low- and moderate-income persons living in the City of New Bern. The City will be preparing its CDBG application, and it intends to afford residents, local agencies, and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.
The following types of activities may be eligible for funding under the CDBG program: acquisition of property; disposition costs; improvements to public facilities, including the removal of architectural barriers; demolition and environmental clean-up; public services that are a new or a quantifiable increase in the level of service; interim assistance; relocation payments for persons displaced as a result of a CDBG activity; rehabilitation of houses; code enforcement; special economic development activities; special activities undertaken by a community based development organization; home ownership assistance for purchase; planning; environmental; program administration; audit; and other miscellaneous activities.
If the City would undertake an activity that would result in the displacement of families or individuals, then the City would utilize its policy for minimizing such displacement. Furthermore, the City is responsible for replacing all low- and moderate-income housing units that may be demolished or converted as a result of CDBG funds.
All interested residents are encouraged to attend this public hearing and they will be given the opportunity to present oral or written testimony concerning the needs of the City of New Bern and the use of CDBG funds to address those needs over the next fiscal year. Written comments may be addressed to Ms. D’Aja Fulmore, Community Development Coordinator, City of New Bern, 303 First Street, New Bern, NC 28563, or emailed to fulmored@newbernnc.gov.
Hon. Jeffery T. Odham, Mayor, City of New Bern