Christy Hazlett Selected as New Principal of Havelock Elementary School

During the January Board of Education Meeting on Jan. 19, 2023, the Board of Education approved Christy Hazlett as the new principal at Havelock Elementary School effective Feb. 20, 2023.
Christy Hazlett is a Craven County native and graduate of West Craven High School’s class of 1995. She received her bachelor’s in visual communications from Mount Olive University and her teaching license and Master’s in School Administration from East Carolina University. Christy and her husband, Daniel, live just outside of Havelock and have four children between them (Hannah, Coby, Joel, and Ashton).
She is in her 11th year as an educator, with her current position being the Assistant Principal at Pamlico County Primary School. Her previous ten years of experience were all in Craven County Schools. Her career in education started as a Kindergarten teacher for three years and then two additional years in fifth grade at Ben D. Quinn Elementary. She was then a teacher at Oaks Road Academy and H. J. MacDonald Middle School before moving to the role of Assistant Principal at H. J. MacDonald.
During her career in education, she has served as a Kenan Fellows Master Teacher, a member of the Governor’s Teacher Network, an advocate for public education with the Hope Street Group Fellows and was Craven County Schools Teacher of the Year during the 2016-17 school year. These experiences have provided community connections and increased opportunities for the students she serves.
“I am beyond thrilled to join Havelock Elementary School. At the elementary level, we provide the foundation for the academic, social, and behavioral success of our students. Being at an elementary school is a huge responsibility but provides amazing rewards. This is part of why I am so excited to continue my journey in education at Havelock Elementary. It is my hope to work with the students, staff, families, and community to allow HES to continue growing to its greatest potential. #EaglePride.”
By Jennifer Wagner, Public Relations Director, Craven County Schools