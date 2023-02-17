Cavalry Appliance Service receives “Most Professional Servicer Award”

Joseph and Ginny Seeley, of Cavalry Appliance Service, in New Bern, N.C., recently attended the 2023 Annual Service Training Institute, North America’s largest training and networking event for appliance repair professionals.
During the event, the Seeleys connected with industry leaders, appliance manufacturers, business consultants, and vendors to further their knowledge and improve their service offerings. Choosing from a vast menu of educational and technical classes, Ginny and Joseph attended sessions on Chat GPT/Open AI, Ultimate Customer Satisfaction, Cost of Doing Business, Subzero Refrigerator Service, Dacor Range Service, and R600 Sealed System Service, among others. They learned about budgeting, fiscal responsibility, sealed systems, technical information to best serve the customer, goal setting, customer service, and leading generationally diverse teams. They are eager to implement what they learned and are confident it will take Cavalry Appliance to the next level.
Cavalry Appliance Service is dedicated to providing exceptional service to its customers and is always looking for ways to improve and grow. The company’s participation in the Annual Service Training Institute is a testament to its commitment to delivering the best possible service. This commitment was recognized when Cavalry Appliance was named the winner of the UASA Most Professional Servicer 2023 award, an annual contest sponsored by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA) and many appliance vendors. The purpose of the contest, in which Appliance Servicers are voted on by their peers, is to improve the professional image of the Appliance Service Industry. Before the voting, businesses in four different categories were scored on the professional image of their website, social media, work trucks, and technicians and then the top three contenders for each category were put to a vote. This year’s ASTI was the 30th anniversary of the conference and boast the highest-ever attendance.
For more information about Cavalry Appliance Service, please visit their website at cavalryappliance.com or call 252-772-1264.
By Ginny Seely