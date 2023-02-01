CarolinaEast Foundation Accepting Applications for Nursing Scholarships

Nearly $400,000 awarded since Scholarship inception
The CarolinaEast Foundation will be awarding nursing scholarships this year, made possible through the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund. Nursing scholarships are available for full-time students enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, an associate degree in Nursing, enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program leading to licensure as a Registered Nurse, or the Practical Nursing Program leading to licensure as an LPN. Applications are due by Friday, April 21, 2023, and will be awarded over the summer.
The Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund is named in honor and in memory of Mr. Joe Hageman, an exceptional nurse and employee of CarolinaEast Health System, who passed away in 2006. As part of the Hageman Nursing Scholarship program, the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund was created in memory of Beatrice Speight Honnet, upon her passing, to fulfill her hopes of supporting a student returning to school later in life.
Sarah Nichols, 2014 Hageman Nursing Scholarship recipient, said, “Receiving the Hageman Scholarship was a tremendous honor and has helped to propel my career, allowing me to provide an exceptional service for my community in Eastern North Carolina.”
Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $8,000 for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN). Scholarships will also be awarded for those pursuing an associate degree in Nursing (ADN) or enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program in the amount of $3,500. Scholarships in the amount of $3,000 will be available for those students pursuing a diploma in Practical Nursing leading to licensure as an LPN. Applicants for these scholarships must be a resident of Craven, Carteret, Jones, Onslow, or Pamlico counties.
Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $3,500 for CarolinaEast Health System employees that are pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, a Master of Science Degree in Nursing, or a Nurse Practitioner Degree. Applicants for these scholarships must be employed by CarolinaEast Health System.
Additionally, this year, the CarolinaEast Foundation will be introducing a Hageman Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $5,000. This scholarship will provide past Hageman Scholarship recipients an opportunity to pursue advanced nursing degrees.
In 2022, the CarolinaEast Foundation awarded $51,500 in scholarships to 13 local nursing students. Since the first nursing scholarship was given in 2007, a total of $395,000 has been awarded to 115 nursing students.
Online applications will be accepted until the close of business on Friday, April 21, 2023. No late submissions will be accepted. Information and links to the online applications for the Joseph Hagemen Memorial Nursing Scholarship can be found on the CarolinaEast Foundation’s website at www.carolinaeastfoundation.com/. Please call the CarolinaEast Foundation at 252-633-8247 with questions.
Submitted by: Chelsea Robinson, Public Relations Specialist