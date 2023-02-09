Brenda Behr artworks featured in Not Painted to Go With Your Couch exhibition

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to host Not Painted to Go With Your Couch, an exhibition featuring the work of Brenda Behr. This exhibition will be on display in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts for the month of March.
Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk March 10, from 5pm-8pm.
Brenda Behr is a local artist who is primarily known for her paintings en plein air and her portraits of people. She works in both oil and watercolor, depending on her subject matter and focus. Behr received her bachelor’s in fine arts from Virginia Commonwealth University and her Masters in
Fine Arts in Advertising Design from Syracuse University. After working in Minnesota for several years as a graphic designer, Behr returned to North Carolina where she more seriously pursued painting. This led to Behr’s work exhibiting at numerous galleries and museums including the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the Iredell Museums, the Greenville Museum of Art and now a solo exhibition at the Bank of the Arts. Not Painted to Go With Your Couch will feature works from across her career.
Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Mairin Gwyn