Board of Education Notice of Special Called Meeting — Panel Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold an appeal panel on Feb. 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Craven County School’s Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC 28562.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a confidential disciplinary hearing pursuant to N.C.G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), and (a)(3). Other than the opening and closing of the meeting, the meeting will be in closed session.
Submitted by Heather Nelder, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent