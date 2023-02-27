Agenda for Craven County Board of Education special meeting — March 1

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on March 1, 2023, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Craven County School’s Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, N.C.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, or condition of appointment of a public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee [N.C.G.S. 143-318.11(a)(6)]. Other than the opening and closing of the meeting, the meeting will be held in closed session. Action will be taken.
A. BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
B. INVOCATION
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. CLOSED SESSION
1. Personnel Report
E. MEETING EVALUATION (+/∆)
F. ADJOURN
Submitted by: Heather Nelder
Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent