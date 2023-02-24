Adventure Day at New Bern Battlefield Park

Harry Goodman Battlefield Adventure Day, a springtime event for the entire family, is April 8 at the New Bern Battlefield Park. A day full of learning activities, period games and living history, it is held annually at the Park, which has been extensively upgraded by the New Bern Historical Society. The event is open to guests of all ages, with special activities for children 6-12 years old. Check-in begins at 12:3.0. pm. with activities from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Lunch is not included in this year’s event.
Guests will be greeted by re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Regiments. The newly enlisted recruits participate in practice drills, Civil War period camp activities, crafts, and games. Adults and teens will enjoy living history presentations and a walking tour of the battlefield. There will be hands-on displays for the entire family. The day’s activities will conclude with a delicious apple crisp made by the new recruits, and an exciting mock battle reenactment that includes the children.
Displays and demonstrations will include bugle calls and drum beats, hand-carved toys and period games, military camp life display, historic equipment and tool displays, demonstration on making pine pitch and tar, make your own “True Tar Heel” certificate, and Cavalry horse display.
Cost is $5 per family member with a $20 maximum for a family. For more information or to register: New Bern Historical Society; 252.638.8558; newbernhistorical.org
At the end of the day, you’re invited to take part in the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day, an opportunity for the public to lend a hand at battlefields and parks across the country. Participants will help rake out the redans. Park Day will begin after the Adventure Day activities are complete at 4pm. T-shirts will be given to the first 45 participants. So, come out for the Adventure then lend a hand at Park Day!
New Bern Battlefield Park is located off Hwy 70 at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision at 300 Battlefield Trail. This program is supported through the generosity of the family of Harry K. Goodman, beloved New Bern Historical Society board member, who spent countless hours restoring and preserving New Bern Civil War Battlefield Park and volunteering in all aspects of the Historical Society’s operations.
By Mickey Miller