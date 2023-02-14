Accreditation agency seeks community input on New Bern Police Department performance

New Bern residents will have a chance to sound off on whether the city’s police department is serving their needs as the agency seeks an important public safety certification.
The NBPD is seeking re-certification through the Commission on Accreditation For Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Agencies desiring to maintain the accreditation status must reapply at the end of CALEA’s three-year certification period.
According to CALEA, the intent of the accreditation process is to “provide agencies with information to support continuous improvement and foster the pursuit of professional excellence.”
CALEA has set up a portal, which can be found at cimrs2.calea.org/64, for the public to provide input on the agency’s compliance with CALEA, its engagement in community service, and delivery of public safety.
The comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns.
Established in 1979, CALEA is an international certification for public safety agencies that was formed through the combined efforts of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriff’s Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.
The commission was formed to develop a set of law enforcement standards and to establish and administer an accreditation process through which law enforcement agencies could demonstrate voluntarily that they meet professionally recognized criteria for excellence.
Among other goals, the accreditation is designed to help law enforcement agencies strengthen crime prevention; establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices; improve service delivery and boost citizens and staff confidence in the agency.
According to CALEA, the accreditation process involves a “comprehensive self-assessment by the department of the standards addressing major law enforcement areas.”
After undergoing self-assessment, the agency is examined and inspected by a team of independent law enforcement assessors. During the three-year accreditation period, the department must maintain compliance with the standards and must submit annual reports.
According to the city, a notice should soon be posted on the NBPD and/or the City of New Bern’s social media pages announcing the opportunity for public input on the CALEA accreditation process.
For more information about the New Bern Police Department’s accreditation status, email Sergeant J. Weaver at weaverj@newbernnc.gov, or call him at 252-672-4108.