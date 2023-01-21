Two People Injured, One Deceased, after Shooting in New Bern

On Jan. 21, 2023, just before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a reported gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marketplace Shopping Center. The responding officers secured the crime scene, rendered aid to the victims, and began identifying possible witnesses. The victims were transported to the hospital. One victim, an adult black male, was pronounced dead. The second victim, another adult black male, is in critical condition. The third victim, an adult black male believed to be the shooter in this case, is being treated for his injuries. He will face charges upon his release from the hospital. The names of the three victims are being withheld until the next of kin can be notified. The District Attorney’s Office has been briefed. No other persons are known to be injured at this time.
The investigation is in the early stages, but currently there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141. If you “See Something, Say Something”.
For additional information, please contact Captain David Daniels with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4285.
By Captain David Daniels, Operations Division Commander