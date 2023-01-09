Trent Woods Garden Club Holding Annual Herb Sale Fundraiser

The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc.
Trent Woods Garden Club is pleased to announce our 17th Annual Herb Sale pre-order time is now through Feb. 15, 2023. TWGC has contracted with a grower in Johnston County to provide a wide variety of culinary, medicinal, and ornamental herbs to the greater Craven County area. The naturally grown 4 – 4.5-inch pots of herbs will be delivered to your door on April 21. For more information or an order form please contact Mary Florence at visit trentwoodsgardenclub.com.
The Annual Herb Sale is TWGC’s main fund raiser for the year. The proceeds all go to our scholarship fund for a Craven County student of agriculture, maintenance of our Blue Star Markers through the area, and other worthy projects benefiting local youths and seniors.
The Trent Woods Garden Club is an active member of the greater New Bern area. In addition to an annual scholarship fund, our members provide and support local area programs for the young and young at heart. The Bees is our Youth Gardener in-school program for local second graders. Members visit the school monthly the during the school year. Volunteers from TWGC provide the children with a hands-on experience growing plants and instilling a love of nature. At Garden Therapy, volunteer members visit a local nursing home to spread cheer, fellowship, and a love of plants. Monthly craft projects are geared to bring a small bit of joy to our local elderly or infirm neighbors. TWGC also hosts an annual Herb Sale to raise funds for our scholarships and various civic programs. TWGC provides two scholarships to graduating Craven County seniors studying agriculture at college every year. TWGC members believe that scholarships are a bedrock of providing our local youth with the advantage of a higher education.
Learning and sharing information is a principle of TWGC. Every month a new informational program is presented to our members. The wide variety of subjects includes planting, cultivating, flower arranging, environmental concerns, conservation, horticulture, beautification, and civic development.
Founded in 1962, Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. If you are interested in additional information, please contact Gail McLamb, President at 252-675-5264 or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888.
By Deborah Tallman