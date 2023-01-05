Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Jan. 5 – 8

Around Town
The Lifetime Learning Foundation at Craven Community College presents The Life Ahead as part of its International Film Festival, on Jan. 6. There are two showings: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus. This is a free event, but donations are requested to help support the series.
Ghent Sandwich Shop is hosting a Benefit Night for Colonial Capital Humane Society from 4 – 8 p.m. Hot hamburger plate and a limited menu of plates and desserts, with a portion of the night’s proceeds going to CCHS.
Events and Activities
7: Community Market, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Craven County Jaycees Fairgrounds, 3700 Hwy 70 W.
8: New Bern Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
8: Fairway Disc Golf, sign up 9 a.m. – 9:45 at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Road.
8: Final day of Made in New Bern, Duffy Gallery, Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Boomerang at Harbour Pointe Golf Club, 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday
The RV Road Show style at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.
Highway Miles at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S. Front St.
Saturday
Todd Barnes and Wild Hares at The Brown Pelican, 1017 B Broad St.
Saturday Night with DJ Jamil at The Garage, 1209 US Highway 70 East
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 315 Middle St.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. M3GAN (PG13), Babylon (R), Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (PG13), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG), Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13), Violent Night (R), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG13). Coming Soon:
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Questions or comments? Send an email.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor
Do you like what you see?
Consider supporting local news…