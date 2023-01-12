Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Jan. 12 – 15

Around Town
Potter’s Throwdown for Empty Bowls kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. as potters will attempt to throw 150 bowls in one hour. Craven Arts Council & Gallery (CAC&G) Development Director Mairin Gwyn Narron wrote, “Bowls created will later be fired and glazed to be donated to the Empty Bowls New Bern event. The Potter’s Throwdown will be at the Harrison Center and viewers will be able to come inside and watch as each potter races towards the finish line. At 6:30 p.m., the Souper Bowl will begin. Middle school and high school students will offer soup samples in a culinary competition, Souper Bowl, judged by local chefs and community leaders. Participating schools include Epiphany School of Global Studies, New Bern High School, Havelock High School, West Craven High School, H.J. MacDonald Middle School, West Craven Middle School, Pamlico High School, Havelock Middle School, Grover C. Fields Middle School, and Tucker Creek Middle School.” Empty Bowls New Bern is a partnership between Religious Community Services and CAC&G to raise funds to fight hunger and to create local arts programs.
Events and Activities
13: ArtWalk, 5 – 8 p.m., Downtown New Bern.
13: Still & Stretch, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnson St.
14: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8 – 10 a.m., 3100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
14: Combat Club Classic Winter Open, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S. Front St.
14: Wreath Retirement, 9 a.m. at New Bern National Cemetery, 1711 National Ave.
16: Marla’s Closet Women’s Clothing Drive, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Craven Terrace Community Room, 601 Roundtree St.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Comedian Doug Canney at Tap That, 901 Pollock St.
Friday
The Mad Fiddler at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock St.
30 Second Rocks at Bootleggers and Barrells, 417 S. Front St.
Saturday
Hoff n’ Finch at The Brown Pelican, 1017 B Broad St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 315 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios present four emerging artists, Deb Burrington, Janet Hikes, Alex Holton, and Genny Best. Enjoy wine and refreshments during Artwalk, 309 Middle St.
During Artwalk, Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host a reception for students, teachers, and parents for the Valentine’s Day Cards Sale, 317 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. A Man Called Otto (PG13), Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13) and Plane (R). Coming Soon: Jesus Revolution Early Access Screening
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Wendy Card, Editor
