The Filling Station Receives $75,000 Grant for Leadership Academy

The Filling Station has been named a 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award grant recipient! We have received $75,000 to further our work in Jones County, NC
The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. To be selected, a nonprofit must work to address a key issue that aligns with Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility priorities: Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for Our Communities, and Caring for our Planet.
With this grant, a Leadership Academy will be made possible by educating, equipping, and empowering residents of Jones County with key leadership skills. This opportunity will impact generations to come.
We would like to thank Operator, Tom Pike from New Bern, NC Chick-Fil-A for nominating us for this award. We are grateful for your continued support and cannot wait to continue doing great work in our community.
By Mary Ann LeRay, Executive Director, The Filling Station