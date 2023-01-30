Spotlight Shines on Local Sports: Jan. 22 – 28

Epiphany High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 24: 96-41 (L) Epiphany @ Wayne Country Day (Goldsboro)
Jan. 26: 73-60 (L) Epiphany vs. LCA (Richlands)
Jan. 27: 58-53 (W) Epiphany vs. JPIIC (Greenville)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 24: 67-17 (L) Epiphany @ Wayne Country Day (Goldsboro)
Jan. 26: 40-31 (W) Epiphany vs. LCA (Richlands)
Havelock High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 27: 67-51 (L) Havelock vs. D.H. Conley (Greenville)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 27: 66-23 (L) Havelock vs. D.H. Conley (Greenville)
New Bern High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 24: 63-55 (L) New Bern @ Jacksonville (Jacksonville)
Jan. 27: 61-49 (W) New Bern vs. South Central (Winterville)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 24: 51-44 (L) New Bern @ Jacksonville (Jacksonville)
Jan. 27: 74-40 (L) New Bern vs. South Central (Winterville)
West Craven High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 24: 88-45 (L) West Craven @ Washington (Washington)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 24: 47-36 (W) West Craven @ Washington
We are looking to improve our High School sports information. If you are a parent or coach and you want to shine the spotlight on students, send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.
Together, we can figure out ways to showcase all students’ activities, not only sports along with teachers and coaches.
By Nicole Kirch