Spotlight Shines on Local Sports

January 16, 2023
"basketball hoop" by acidpix is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
“basketball hoop” by acidpix is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Epiphany High School

Winter Sports

Men’s Basketball

Jan. 9:  66-55 (L) Epiphany vs. APA (Kinston)

Jan. 12: 65-55 (W) Epiphany vs. PCA (Grantsboro)

Women’s Basketball

Jan. 10: 64-42 (L) Epiphany vs. APA (Kinston)

Jan. 12: 66-12 (W) Epiphany vs. PCA (Grantsboro)

 

Havelock High School

Winter Sports

Men’s Basketball

Jan. 10: 68-38 (L) Havelock vs. NJHS (Jacksonville)

Jan. 13: 84-67 (L) Havelock @ J.H. Rose (Greenville)

Women’s Basketball

Jan. 10: 52-25 (W) Havelock vs. NJHS (Jacksonville)

Jan. 13: 36-18 (L) Havelock @ J.H. Rose (Greenville)

 

New Bern High School

Winter Sports

Men’s Basketball

Jan. 10: 58-32 (W) New Bern vs. D.H. Conley (Raleigh)

Jan. 14: 80-69 (L) New Bern vs. Millbrook (Greenville)

Women’s Basketball

Jan. 10: 74-30 (L) New Bern vs. D.H. Conley (Greenville)

 

West Craven High School

Winter Sports

Men’s Basketball

Jan. 11: 63-42 (L) West Craven @ Greene Central (Snow Hill)

Jan. 13: 78-74 (L) West Craven @ North Pitt (Bethel)

Women’s Basketball

Jan. 11: 43-40 (L) West Craven @ Greene Central (Snow Hill)

Jan. 13: 74-27 (L) West Craven @ North Pitt (Bethel)

We are constantly looking to improve our High School sports information.

If you are a parent or coach and you want to shine the spotlight on students, send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.

Together, we can figure out ways to showcase all students’ activities, not only sports along with teachers and coaches.

By Nicole Kirch

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support Local Independent News

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design