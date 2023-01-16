Spotlight Shines on Local Sports

Epiphany High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 9: 66-55 (L) Epiphany vs. APA (Kinston)
Jan. 12: 65-55 (W) Epiphany vs. PCA (Grantsboro)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 10: 64-42 (L) Epiphany vs. APA (Kinston)
Jan. 12: 66-12 (W) Epiphany vs. PCA (Grantsboro)
Havelock High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 10: 68-38 (L) Havelock vs. NJHS (Jacksonville)
Jan. 13: 84-67 (L) Havelock @ J.H. Rose (Greenville)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 10: 52-25 (W) Havelock vs. NJHS (Jacksonville)
Jan. 13: 36-18 (L) Havelock @ J.H. Rose (Greenville)
New Bern High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 10: 58-32 (W) New Bern vs. D.H. Conley (Raleigh)
Jan. 14: 80-69 (L) New Bern vs. Millbrook (Greenville)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 10: 74-30 (L) New Bern vs. D.H. Conley (Greenville)
West Craven High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Jan. 11: 63-42 (L) West Craven @ Greene Central (Snow Hill)
Jan. 13: 78-74 (L) West Craven @ North Pitt (Bethel)
Women’s Basketball
Jan. 11: 43-40 (L) West Craven @ Greene Central (Snow Hill)
Jan. 13: 74-27 (L) West Craven @ North Pitt (Bethel)
We are constantly looking to improve our High School sports information.
If you are a parent or coach and you want to shine the spotlight on students, send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.
Together, we can figure out ways to showcase all students’ activities, not only sports along with teachers and coaches.
By Nicole Kirch