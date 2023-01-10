SECU donates $40,000 to Tried by Fire to Help Previously Incarcerated Women Re-enter Society

SECU Foundation recently announced a grant for Tried By Fire, a Craven County non-profit that helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
“Individuals coming out of incarceration generally face many challenges and need care and support to get back on their feet,” said Beth Posta, vice president of SECU’s New Bern-Howell Road Branch. “Tried By Fire gives women the opportunity and resources to invest in themselves and create better lives as successful and productive members of their communities. SECU Foundation is pleased to provide support for this great organization that brings hope and help to so many.”
“Whenever one dreams, all of the parts aren’t defined; the visual that’s clear is the big picture or the end goal,” said Bonita Simmons, Tried By Fire executive director. “Building the house! With this capacity building grant, our organization will have the assistance of experts to help navigate the once dream into a tangible operational reality. Throughout this process, our faith and the support of a generous community has brought us to this point.”
By Sharon Gladwell, Vice President of Communication, State Employees ‘Credit Union Foundation