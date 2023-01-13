Road Construction Planned in James City This Weekend

January 12, 2023
James City Lane Closures in New Bern, NC
James City Lane Closures. Screenshot of NCDrive.com.

Expect delays when traveling in James City this weekend.

The following lanes will be closed to traffic:

– Starting on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. through Jan. 16 at 5 p.m., one lane of SR 1178 (U.S. 70 Eastbound Service Road) between Ashely Furniture and Grantham Crossing will be closed periodically.

– Beginning on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. through Jan. 16 at 6 a.m., the right lane on U.S. 70 Eastbound will be closed between Airport Road to Taberna Way. And the right lane on U.S. 70 Westbound will be closed between Airport Road to Grantham. Contractor crews will be installing temporary pavement widening as part of the U.S. 70 Improvements in James City Project.

This work is weather dependent.

Expected impact to traffic is Medium.

Information obtained from NCDrive.com.

By Wendy Card, Editor

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design