Road Construction Planned in James City This Weekend

Expect delays when traveling in James City this weekend.
The following lanes will be closed to traffic:
– Starting on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. through Jan. 16 at 5 p.m., one lane of SR 1178 (U.S. 70 Eastbound Service Road) between Ashely Furniture and Grantham Crossing will be closed periodically.
– Beginning on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. through Jan. 16 at 6 a.m., the right lane on U.S. 70 Eastbound will be closed between Airport Road to Taberna Way. And the right lane on U.S. 70 Westbound will be closed between Airport Road to Grantham. Contractor crews will be installing temporary pavement widening as part of the U.S. 70 Improvements in James City Project.
This work is weather dependent.
Expected impact to traffic is Medium.
Information obtained from NCDrive.com.
By Wendy Card, Editor