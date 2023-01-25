Request for Bid – New Bern Aquatic Center Pool Replastering

Date Issued: January 23, 2023
Deadline for Receipt of Bid: Feb. 13, 2023
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to replaster pool at the City’s Aquatic Center. Site location is 1155 Laura Ln., New Bern, NC. 28560.
The City of New Bern will receive Bids from interested contractors until 3 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The completed submittal, consisting of 1 original and 2 copies must be received in a sealed package, clearly marked on the outside:
RFB (20230108) Aquatic Center Pool Replastering Attention: Kari A Warren, 1307 Country Club Road, New Bern, NC 28563
The City of New Bern reserves the right to reject bids.
The City of New Bern is an equal opportunity employer without regard to race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, persons with disabilities, or limited English proficiency.
Project Description the City of New Bern is seeking qualified contractors for the City of New Bern’s aquatic center pool replastering project.
Contacts/Further information the City of New Bern appreciates your interest in providing services for this important project. All questions regarding the content of this RFB shall be in writing via email to colonl@newbernnc.gov by Feb. 6 by 5 p.m. local time.
All questions will be answered by addendum on Feb. 8, by 5 p.m. local time.
Submitted by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk