Pay-to-Park, Trent Road Bank Stabilization, Duffyfield Canal, Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda – Jan. 24

1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Royal. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for College Street Property Identified as Tax Parcel ID 8-039-197.
(Ward 2) Jesse Adams has tendered an offer of $2,250 for the purchase of Tax Parcel ID 8-039-197 on College Street. The property is a vacant residential lot with a tax value of $4,500. The property was acquired by the City in May 2000. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for Saint John Street Property Identified as Tax Parcel ID 8-039-203.
(Ward 2) Jesse Adams also tendered an offer of $2,250 for the purchase of Tax Parcel ID 8-039-203 on Saint John Street. The parcel is contiguous to the College Street parcel referenced in the previous item. The property is a vacant residential lot with a tax value of $4,500 that was acquired by the City in May 2000. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
6. Approve Minutes.
Draft minutes from the Jan. 10, 2023, meeting are provided for review and approval.
7. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending the Schedule of Fees and Charges Relative to Leased Parking Rates.
(Ward 1) At the Board’s retreat in November, a discussion was held about downtown parking and the City’s leased parking lots. The current monthly rate for limited leased parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. is $20 per space and unlimited leased parking is $30 per space. There has been no increase in these rates since at least 2011. Staff recommended adjusting the limited rate to $35 monthly and unlimited to $45 monthly effective April 01, 2023. After conducting a public hearing, the Board is asked to consider adopting an ordinance that will amend the Schedule of Fees and Charges to reflect the new rates. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
8. Discussion of Converting the Pollock Street Parking Lot from Leased Spaces to a Pay-to-Park Mobile Lot.
(Ward 1) The City currently has three off-street, leased parking lots. The lots are located on Pollock Street across from City Hall, on Craven Street beside of Morgan’s Tavern and Grill, and on Hancock Street behind the Chelsea restaurant. At the November retreat, a discussion was initiated about transitioning the Pollock Street lot from a leased lot to a pay-to-park lot. Information will be shared on how the program would work and the options available.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Sale 304 and 308 South Front Street.
(Ward 1) At the August 9, 2022 meeting, a suggestion was made and direction subsequently given to place signage on the “Talbot’s lots” advertising the property for sale. At the Nov. 8, 2022, meeting, a minimum bid of $750,000 was established for the two parcels. After receiving an offer of $825,000 from Betty Wilson, the Board adopted a resolution on Dec. 13, 2022, to initiate the upset bid process. The bid was advertised, but no additional bids were received.
The property was acquired by the City in July of 2000 utilizing funds from the Municipal Service District (“MSD”). If the property is sold, proceeds from the sale will be placed in the MSD fund. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached along with a copy of the offer and aerial map of the property.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Sale Tax Parcel ID 8-015-023 on Neuse Avenue.
(Ward 1) The Board adopted a resolution on Nov. 22, 2022, to initiate the upset bid process for Tax Parcel ID 8-015-023 (front of 1000 Neuse Avenue) after receiving an offer of $3,000 from Argelis Arauz Fallas. The property is a vacant 0.23-acre parcel that was acquired by the City and County in 2006 through tax foreclosure. It has a tax value of $6,000. If the property is sold for the initial bid, the City will receive $1,266.67 and the County will receive $1,733.33 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Sale Tax Parcel ID 8-015-022 on Neuse Avenue.
(Ward 1) After receiving an offer of $2,700 from Argelis Arauz Fallas for the purchase of Tax Parcel ID 8-015-022 (rear of 1000 Neuse Avenue), the Board adopted a resolution to initiate the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, but no additional bids were received. The property is a vacant 0.12-acre parcel with a tax value of $5,400 that was acquired by the City in 2003. It is contiguous to and landlocked by the property identified in the previous item. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Sale 115 Hillmont Road.
(Ward 5) The Board adopted a resolution on Nov. 22, 2022, to initiate the upset bid process for 115 Hillmont Road after receiving an offer of $7,500 from Argelis Arauz Fallas. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids received. The property is a vacant 0.54-acre parcel with a tax value of $15,000 that was acquired by the City and County in 2019 through tax foreclosure. If the property is sold for the initial bid, the City will receive $3,229.41 and the County $4,270.59 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Participate in the NC Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System.
The City’s cash reserves are currently invested with the NC Capital Management Trust. An opportunity exists for the City to participate with the NC Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities Systems (“NC CLASS”), a financial and investment service that provides diversified investing. NC CLASS investments are limited to the investments outlined in NCGS §159.30. NC CLASS has an AAAm rating from Standard & Poor’s, which is the same level held by NCCMT. If the Board adopts the resolution approving participation in the system, New Bern will enter into an interlocal agreement to participate in a pool investment with Lincoln County and the Town of Hope Mills. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Contract for the Trent Road/Red Robin Project.
(Ward 2) A section of the Trent River outfall drainage requires repair of eroded ditch banks. Funding was allocated for these repairs through Ward 2’s ARP allocation. The project was bid, and two responses received. JYMCO Construction Company, Inc. submitted the lowest bid at $209,500. It is requested the City Manager be authorized to execute a contract with JYMCO and any change orders that may arise within the budgeted amount. A memo from George Chiles, Director of Public Works, is attached along with the bid tabulation sheet.
15. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Contract for the Trent Road Bank Stabilization Project.
(Ward 2) Similar to the previous item, a section of the Wilson Creek outfall drainage requires repair of eroded ditch banks. This section of ditch is located at the intersection of Trent Road and Red Robin Lane. Funding was allocated for the repairs through Ward 2’s ARP allocation. The project was bid, and two responses received. JYMCO Construction Company, Inc. submitted the lowest bid at $227,025.52. It is requested the City Manager be authorized to execute a contract with JYMCO and any change orders that may arise within the budgeted amount. A memo from Mr. Chiles and bid tabulation sheet are attached.
16. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2022-23.
This budget ordinance amendment appropriates $15,000 from the MSD fund balance to cover the cost of pruning trees on James Reed Lane and along Craven, Middle, and Pollock Streets. It also recognizes a $1,000 Walmart grant awarded to the Fire Department for the purchase of water rescue equipment. A memo from Ms. Ostrom is attached.
17. Consider Adopting an Amendment to the Resiliency and Hazard Mitigation Plan Grant Project Fund.
The State of North Carolina awarded the City $150,000 through the Environmental Enhancement Grant Program for stormwater improvements planning for the mid section of the Duffyfield canal. This ordinance will amend the Resiliency and Hazard Mitigation Plan Grant Project Fund to recognize the grant funds. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
18. Appointment(s).
As announced at the last meeting, Julian Tripp and Stephanie Lovick have resigned from the Redevelopment Commission. Appointments are needed to fill the remainder of their unexpired terms. Mrs. Lovick held seat 1 with a term expiration of August 14, 2024, and Mr. Tripp held Seat 4 with a term expiration of August 14, 2026. Appointees must reside in the city limits of New Bern. Mayor Odham suggested that each Board member nominate one or two individuals to fill these vacancies. After nominees are announced and qualifications discussed, the Board will vote and the two nominees receiving the most votes will be selected to fill the seats.
19. Attorney’s Report.
20. City Manager’s Report.
21. New Business.
22. Closed Session.
23. Adjourn.
