New Bern Chamber and CarolinaEast Health System present a Night of Champions

The New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce and CarolinaEast Health System are pleased to announce the 2023 Annual Celebration – A Night of Champions.
The Annual Celebration will take place on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront.
The evening’s events will begin with a Social at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, a Guest Speaker, the Chair Awards Presentation and the traditional Passing of the Gavel to the incoming 2023 Chair of the Board of the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce.
Guest speaker for the evening is Torrey Nowell, head football coach of the North Carolina 4A State Champions, the New Bern High School Bears.
The transfer of the Chair of the Board will occur as 2022 Chair Jeff Medlin of First Citizens Bank and Trust concludes his year and passes the gavel to 2023 incoming Chair Kyle Dickerson of Sumrell Sugg, Attorneys at Law.
Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Teresa Suhrie, director of special events and membership at the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce at 252-637-3111.
By Teresa Suhrie