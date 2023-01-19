My Big Dream Presents Valentine Pop-Up Shop at Mayte Sweets

My Big Dream will present our First Valentine Pop-Up Shop on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mayte Sweets, 901 Broad St.
My Big Dream is proud to showcase and sell the Valentine product line-mugs, signs, and heart ornaments. We will also have the ability to combine gifts to make gift packages for your sweetheart. Mayte Sweets will be open for regular business, so come ready to shop and eat fabulous pastries and drink coffee.
My Big Dream is a local 501(c)(3) established in June 2021 in New Bern, NC. The mission of the organization is to create beautiful hand-crafted products with hope, love, and inclusion. My Big Dream brings caring and understanding to Friends with developmental and intellectual disabilities. In other words, it’s a place of purpose filled with love and hope, and we all deserve that! The goal is to one day be a full-time day program operating with a workshop, giftshop, cafe, and (much further down the road) housing.
More information will be coming on mybigdream.us/ as it becomes available. Please contact Elizabeth Walker, Founder, at 252-497-7440 with questions.
By Elizabeth Walker