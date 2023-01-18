Margaret Bartlett Named President of Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS®

Margaret Bartlett, an agent with the New Bern office of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, was recently named and installed as the 2023 President of the Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS® (NRRAR). In this role, she will lead the Board of Directors and various committees in developing strategy and goals and implementing plans and actions to achieve their objectives.
A resident of New Bern since 1995 and a top producing sales associate, Bartlett has served the NRRAR in a variety of capacities and is dedicated to advancing the association’s initiatives. “I am excited and honored, said Bartlett. “First and foremost, I want to thank all of the committee volunteers. It is such a privilege to work with all of you. I look forward to continuing to ensure that the association is serving our members and achieving our collective goals.”
Drake Bratton, Managing Broker of the Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage New Bern office added, “Margaret’s knowledge, expertise, and professionalism are an asset to the organization and its members. She always strives to provide the highest level of service to her clients, and she is a consistent source of support for her colleagues. We are so proud of her.”
By Kathy Alexander