Lunch and Learn: Forgotten Black Soldiers at the Battle of New Bern

The question has been asked many times over the years – did Black soldiers fight at the Battle of New Bern on March 14, 1862? How could they if the formation of the US Colored Troops did not take place until 1863? Though scant documentation exists, Historian Claudia Houston has followed elusive threads of evidence of Blacks who joined Union ranks prior to the formation of the USCT. Her fascinating program will answer the question with a resounding “yes.” Claudia will introduce William Henry Johnson, an “independent man” of color who did, indeed, fight for the Union at the Battle of New Bern.
Join the New Bern Historical Society for a Lunch & Learn program Forgotten Black Soldiers at the Battle of New Bern on Wednesday Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Carolina Colours Pavilion, 3300 Waterscape Way. Cost is $24 for members and $27 for non-members. Prepaid reservations are required. For tickets, click here, or call 252-638-8558.
As the New Bern Historical Society Historian, Claudia Houston is deeply immersed in her history, genealogy, writing and research work. She implements all those skills writing monthly stories for New Bern Magazine. You’ll have seen her work if you follow “What’s in the Attic?” on the NBHS Facebook page as well as the “This Month in New Bern History” stories. She loves discovering stories of ordinary people in New Bern history who do extraordinary things and sharing those stories any way possible. You’ll also have seen the results of her research in articles in the NBHS Journal. Claudia was also one of the key people involved in recently uncovering the Confederate Hospital on Craven Street. Claudia holds a degree in history from the State University College of New Paltz, NY and a Master’s in Public Administration from Pace University.
By Kathy Morrison