Local Independent News Going “Back to the Future” with Print

January 14, 2023
Wendy Card delivering the Navigator Newspaper in New Bern, NC.
Wendy Card delivering the Navigator Newspaper. Photo by Micheale’ Rose Watson.

Consider becoming a reporter, writer, photographer, digital or print creator, and member of the Podsquad.

We welcome letters to the editor, op-eds, opinion pieces, announcements, classified, and more.

Reach a large local audience by advertising with us as we reach people via video, audio, digital, and now print.

We are going “back to the future” by curating information in a local newspaper to create a greater sense of community in the digital age.

Thank you for your patience and support while we finalize processes.

We will be back soon.

In the meantime, send us information to be included in the January edition of the Navigator.

By Wendy Card, Editor

