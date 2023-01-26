Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale

January 25, 2023

Knights of Columbus Building in New Bern, NC

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern.

The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.

All proceeds are used to make donations to local charities. Your participation ensures the continuation of this noble cause.

By Bo Wernersbach



