K-9 Donation, Pharmacy Fees, Appointments, Among Agenda Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting – Jan 17, 2023

The meeting will be held on Jan. 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. View the agenda and packet in its entirety here.
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. CONSENT AGENDA
A. JAN. 3, 2023, REGULAR SESSION MINUTES
The Board is requested to approve the Minutes of Jan. 3, 2023, as presented in the following document.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS
The Board is requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as presented in the following document. Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, provided and explanation for the following releases:
1. Owner – Deborah M. Wynn, LLC, Account Number 69863 – $4,437 was billed incorrectly due to clerical error in appraising the personal property.
2. Owner – Tryon Estates of New Bern, LLC, Account Number 114140 – $5,045.13 was double-billed under this former name. The new, correct ownership name is EWT 81, LLC, Account Number 90029, and was correctly billed.
C. SHERIFF’S DONATION BUDGET AMENDMENT
The Sheriff’s Office received a donation check in the amount of $50 by a Craven County citizen. The check will be used to support purchases for the K-9 unit. The Board will be requested to approve a budget amendment, in the amount of $50, as shown in the following document.
D. HEALTH BUDGET AMENDMENT
Craven County Health Department has been awarded additional Title X funding in the amount of $2,067 to purchase family planning methods (birth control pills, long-acting contraceptives such as Depo Provera, Mirenas, Nexplanons, etc.) to clients seeking Family Planning services. These additional funds must be spent by March 31, 2023. The Board will be requested to approve a budget amendment, in the amount of $2,067, as shown in the following document.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the Consent Agenda items.
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS:
2. Sheriff – K-9 Echo Donation: Sgt. Rebecca Hopper
K-9 Echo has been donated to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office by the Throw Away Dogs Project. Echo will be replacing retired K-9 Nibbles. It is the request of the Sheriff’s Office to approve the acceptance of the donation to continue the great work put forth by the K-9 Unit. Justification documents follow.
Board Action: Approve donation.
3. Health – 340B Pharmacy Fees – Health Director Scott Harrelson
Now that the pharmacy renovation is complete, the health department needs to establish fees for the program. The following documentation is a proposed list of dispensing fees for self-pay patients. We are requesting that these fees be retroactive as of Dec. 1, 2022.
Board Action: Approve 340B Pharmacy Fees
4. APPOINTMENTS
A. Pending:
Emergency Medical Services
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC)
Volunteer Agricultural District (District 6)
B. Current:
Fireman’s Relief Fund
– Applicant Roy Darold Mccoy to fill vacant seat left by William McCoy (TWP 3 Cove City Fire Department) (Document follows)
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring in February
Craven Aging Planning Board
– Lorraine Gardner (60+ rep; first appointed 2/2021)
Craven County Planning Board
– Johnnie Robinson (first appointed 2/2019)
Fire Tax Commissioners Board
– Timothy Mason (TWP 2 Tri Community; first appointed 2019)
– Shane Turney (TWP 8 West New Bern; first appointed 2015)
– Allen Gaskins (TWP 1 Vanceboro; first appointed 2019)
– Martin Hernandez (TWP 6; first appointed 2013)
– Dallas Brown (TWP 8 West New Bern)
– Howard Carrier (TWP 9; first appointed 2013)
– Chris Register (TWP 9; first appointed 2013)
– Chris Wetherington (TWP 2 Little Swift Creek; first appointed 2015)
Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
– Keith Morris (TWP 1 Vanceboro Fire; first appointed 2014)
– Michael Paul (TWP 7 Fire & Rescue; first appointed 2016)
Fireman’s Relief Fund
– Theron McCabe (TWP 5 Harlowe; first appointed 2013)
– Carl Jarman (TWP 9 Fire; first appointed 2013)
– Roger Wetherington (TWP 9 Fire; first appointed 2013)
5. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
7. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
8. CLOSED SESSION PURSUANT TO NCGS 143-318.11(a)(1)
To prevent the disclosure of information that is privileged or confidential.
Submitted By Alison Newcombe