Joint Scholarships Available for New Bern High School Seniors

The New Bern Historical Society has established the deadline for the combined Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. and Alice Land Taylor Scholarship as March 24, 2023. Scholarship applications are available on the New Bern Historical Society website and on New Bern High School’s website. They must be returned to the historical society by March 24.
This joint scholarship is awarded to a senior graduating from New Bern High School and contributes to the tuition, board or lodging for the purpose of obtaining higher education at an accredited college, university, or other institution of higher learning. It is renewable for three succeeding years if academic standards are maintained.
The Marks Scholarship was established in a trust for the estate of Miss Harriett Marks. It was created in 1968 under the terms of her will as a memorial to the O. Marks family. The Taylor Scholarship, although a separate entity, complements and supplements the Marks Scholarship. It was created in 2015 and is administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation and sponsored by their grandson to honor the memory of his grandparents. These scholarships are awarded annually based on both scholarship and financial need. The combined funds generated by these scholarships will provide greater financial assistance for the worthy recipient. Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller explains, “This scholarship can make all the difference to a young student who needs financial help to go to college. We are very proud of the academic records of our scholarship awardees over the years, and we look forward to selecting another worthy student who will maintain this tradition.”
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558.