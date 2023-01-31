Join The Twin Rivers Artists Association for Upcoming Meeting

The Twin Rivers Artists Association (TRAA) meets at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Depending on the speaker and length of the discussion, meetings end about 7:30 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Works of art by TRAA members are on exhibit throughout the month. January’s Artist of the Month is Veronica Campos-Hallstrom. Featured artists include Chris Carroll, Sherry Clark, Peggy Krofchick, Heide Lock, Ed Macomber, and David Slyck. The designated exhibit space is sponsored by the Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library.
Dave Slyck tells New Bern Now the TRAA was founded for the purpose of bringing local and regional artists together to “Encourage the promotion, creation, education and appreciation of Fine Art in North Carolina”.
By Wendy Card, Editor