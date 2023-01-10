Fundraiser Supports New Bern High School and Your Back

If you are looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. New Bern High School Band is excited to announce they will be hosting the 4th Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiseron Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For one day only, the High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/beds4newbern23.
There will be 25+ different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest (and more), come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the New Bern High School Band benefits from every purchase.
The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has nearly 100 locations and works with more than 3,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $50 million.
Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works: vimeo.com/637591323.
Call Clint Stovall at 919-215-9796 for more information.
By Melanie Copeland, Booster President