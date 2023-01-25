February Programs Planned at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort

Lift Half-Model Class
Feb. 4 – 5, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Learn how to read a set of plans and use the basic woodworking tools most commonly found in a boatbuilder’s tool kit to shape a lift half-model of a North Carolina Shad Boat during this two-day course at the North Carolina Maritime Museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The models are built following a step-by-step procedure and are then taken home to apply a finish. Course fee is $120 ($108 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Merry-time for Tots
Feb. 8, 10 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity during the program offered every second Wednesday. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program. Pre-registration required; $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5). Or buy a three-month package and get 20 percent off. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.
Ocean Infants
Feb. 9, 9 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). Or buy a three-month package and get 20 percent off. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Love at Sea
Feb. 9, 11 a.m.
Duels, deathbed confessions and love triangles help make up some Crystal Coast love stories. Join Associate Education Curator Christine Brin in the museum auditorium as she shares eight of her favorite stories of love at sea during this unique approach to Valentine’s Day. Free, no registration required.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer, NC Maritime Museums