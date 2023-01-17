Empty Bowls New Bern Fundraiser

Craven Arts Council & Gallery and Religious Community Services are proud to host Empty Bowls at Temple Church on Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
This annual event supports two local nonprofits, Craven Arts Council & Gallery and Religious Community Services.
Empty Bowls is a national event run by local organizations in each community. Empty Bowls of New Bern is a joint outreach of Religious Community Services and Craven Arts Council & Gallery, two local nonprofits. Last year’s event raised $40,000, that was used to fund the RCS food pantry and the Craven Arts Council’s outreach and creativity programs.
During Empty Bowls, ticket holders will be able select a handmade kitchen item and redeem two bowls of soup made by local restaurants, churches and community groups.
Tickets are $30 each and available online at emptybowlsnewbern.org, over the phone at 252-638-2577 and in person at the Bank of the Arts, Mitchell’s Hardware, and at Fuller’s Music. Limited tickets will also be available at Temple Church on February 24 during Empty Bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Mairin Gwyn, Development Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.
By Mairin Gwyn