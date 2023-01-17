Eastern NC’s Best Kept Secret: Explore the Past, Present and Future of FRC-East by Mark Meno

The Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation (ECAHF) will be hosting an evening with Mark Meno, Executive Director of Fleet Readiness Center East. He will share information about the history of the Depot, current depot and future plans. The dinner event will be held on Feb. 24, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center.
The ECAHF invites you to join us an evening of fun entertainment and exquisite food.
The event supports the mission of the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation to celebrate the rich history of aviation and inspire youth to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education to uncover new and exciting career pathways. FRC-East offers educational outreach opportunities for youth.
The event will feature a plated meal by The Flame Catering and a cash bar. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, including table sponsorship at $500. We also invite you to honor or recognize a pilot on our “Aces Honor Roll” at the event.
Join our Master of Ceremonies, MajGen Thomas Braaten, USMC (Ret.), and support the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation’s outreach efforts by joining us Feb. 24 at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center. Tickets are available for $60. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-444-4348 or send an email.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.ecaviationheritage.com.
By Pam Holder