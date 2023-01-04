Craven Habitat for Humanity Presents “Women Up” Program

Join Habitat for Humanity of Craven County on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Women Up.
The Woman Up program is about including women and challenging them to help build a stronger, safer community in Craven County by encouraging a female-oriented work site. You will find women of all ages, ethnicities, professions, and faiths serving together. This is an inclusive opportunity, men are not excluded, and this event is open to all gender identities.
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County encourages all women to volunteer—no construction skills or experience necessary. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Prior to participation, volunteers are required to attend orientation. This is held once every Wednesday. To accommodate the influx of volunteers attending the first Woman Up, both the morning (8 a.m.) and evening (5:15 p.m.) orientation slots will be open tomorrow, Jan. 5.
To participate in Woman Up, for any Saturday, register beforehand here and click on the volunteer page, or click here.
Any questions? Contact Buna Cumbie via email or call 252633-9599 x104.
By Michael Piraino