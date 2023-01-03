Craven County Undergoes Property Reappraisal Process

Craven County Tax Administrator Leslie Young and staff held educational town hall sessions about the revaluation process at eight locations from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, 2022.
The county also produced a video of the tax administrator describing the revaluation process that can be found on youtube.com/@cravencountync9989.
Young described, “A revaluation is a mass appraisal process that is used to reappraise all real estate to its current market value as of Jan. 1 of the revaluation year. It’s important because real estate values change independently and at different rates. That can create inequities in the tax base the revaluation is critical in assuring that all properties are appraised at their current fair market value.”
The revaluation process is required by NC General Statute. The tax administrator said it must be completed. She said, “…at minimum every eight years or maximum every year.” The last revaluation was conducted in 2016.
Residents will receive reappraisal notices the week of Feb. 27, 2023. Young emphasized, “In order to submit an appeal notice, the bottom two-thirds section of the form is divided by a perforated line…complete that section.” Return signed appeal forms to the Craven County Tax Assessor at P.O Box 1128, New Bern, NC 28563 on or before May 22, 2023.
Young said, “while submitting an appeal, please include any or all of the following comparable recent sales as of or prior to January 1, 2023. Pictures reflecting the condition of your property, a recent fee appraisal or a market analysis, these are helpful examples in assisting the appraiser in reviewing your appraised value. The appraiser will review your appeal and verify the property card information.”
If you don’t agree with the appraiser’s review, you can appeal to the Craven County Board of Equalization. You may appeal their decision. Young stated, “the written notification will be explanatory of the steps for you to choose to appeal to the property tax commission.”
Leslie Young said, “Your property taxes may, increase, decrease or remain the same.” And tax rates will be approved by the Craven CountyBoard of Commissioners and will become effective July 2023.
For details call 252-636-6640 or email revaluation2023@cravencountync.gov.
By Wendy Card, Editor