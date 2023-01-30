Craven County Schools Announces New Principals

Craven County Schools is excited to announce that Mike Swain will be the new principal of HJ MacDonald Middle School starting today, Jan. 30. The school district is confident he will be a great leader for the Warcub Family.
Swain has strong connections to the HJ School Community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as well as the Director of Student Services. Mike Swain will work to provide quality instructional opportunities for students, while supporting the needs of all students, staff, and families. He’s known for his ability to build strong relationships with students, staff, and families while creating a nurturing learning environment for all students. He is positive, fair, and student-centered, and will be an excellent role model for the students. He looks forward to finishing the school year strong and celebrating the many achievements that will occur this semester.
There will be an opportunity for families to meet and greet Mike Swain on Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the media center. Please help us welcome Swain to the Warcub Family.
During the Jan 19. Board of Education Meeting, Dr. Wendy Miller proudly announced Kris Thompson as the new principal at Early College EAST High School effective Feb. 1.
Thompson is very excited to be joining the Early College EAST family as their new principal and brings a wealth of knowledge with her in this new role. For the last 7 ½ years she has served as an assistant principal at West Craven High School. She also served as the media coordinator for Tucker Creek Middle School for 16 years and early in her career, she taught English at New Bern High School.
Kris Thompson shares, “I believe that schools should be great places to be! I enjoy seeing students make the most of their high school experience both academically and socially. It’s exciting to support students in their journey as they prepare for life beyond high school. I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the students and families of Early College EAST!”
She was born in New Bern, proudly attended Craven County Schools, and currently resides in Havelock with her husband and two sons. She will be a wonderful addition to Early College EAST. Please help welcome Mrs. Thompson to the ECE family.
By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations