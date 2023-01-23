Craven County Boards with Vacancies Due to Be Filled In 2023

January 23, 2023
Exterior photo of Craven County Administration Building
Craven County Administration Building

Appointments to the following Boards and Committees will be made by the Craven County Board of Commissioners during 2023:

Adult Care Home Advisory Committee

Community Child Protection Team*

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority

Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (CRSWMA)

Craven Aging Planning Board

Craven Community College Board of Trustees

Craven County ABC Board

Craven County Clean Sweep Committee

Craven County Planning Board

Craven County Recreation Advisory Council

Craven County Social Services Board

Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council*

Firemen’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees*

Fire Tax Commissioners Board*

Havelock Board of Adjustment*

Havelock Planning Board*

Hwy. 70 Corridor Committee

Jury Commission*

Juvenile Crime Prevention Council*

Local Emergency Planning Committee

Nursing Home Advisory Committee

Regional Aging Advisory Board

Senior Tar Heel Legislative Committee *

Trillium Health Services Board

Voluntary Agricultural District*

By Nan Holton, Clerk, Craven County Board of Commissioners, 406 Craven St., New Bern, NC  28560, 252-636-6600

If you are interested in serving, please complete and submit an application, which may be found on the County’s website at www.cravencountync.gov/1535/Volunteer-Boards-and-Commissions

Boards with an (*) beside them indicate there are specific qualifications or conditions.  You may call for more information.

.

