Craven Concerts presents a Concert by world renowned pianist, Alina Kiryayeva on Feb 23, 2023, at Orringer Auditorium on the Craven Community College Campus. Tickets are available at Mitchell’s, Carolina Creations, Fuller’s Music, Bank of the Arts, the Craven Concerts website and at the door. The performance is at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Her program is called “Modern Piano” which incorporates the infusion of popular melodies meddled with a classical style. Well-known works by Liszt, Chopin and Beethoven are coupled with virtuosic arrangements of famous tunes such as “Barbie Girl”, “The Sound of Silence” and “A Thousand Years”.
Praised for her powerful command of the instrument, unique interpretations and clarity of sound, Alina Kiryayeva captivates the audiences with her profound philosophical insight and charismatic stage presence.
A native of the Ukraine, Kiryayeva performed her first solo recital at age 8 and her solo debut with an orchestra at the age of 11. Kiryayeva has toured Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Holland, Japan, and United States. She performed with the Kharkov State Philharmonic and State Opera Theatre Orchestras, The Imperial Valley Symphony orchestra, and New York Symphonic Ensemble Orchestra.
Join Craven Concerts on Feb. 23, 2023, for an unforgettable evening with an inspirational virtuoso pianist.
For more information and to buy tickets online, visit the website.
By Penny Sullivan