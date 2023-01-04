Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty Merges with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty recently announced their firm’s merger with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. This new alliance will provide added value for clients and will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage leaders said the move is a facet of their business model, which ensures buyers and sellers experience the ultimate in local knowledge and customer service, along with the backing and support of a brand that is respected worldwide.
The merger will ultimately deliver added value to local agents, as well as their clients. “A few of the resulting synergies include a vast referral network, advanced technology to streamline transactions, and an elevated market presence in Eastern North Carolina,” said Gerri McKinley, Co-Owner/Broker of Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty. “We could not be more excited for this new partnership—it is a win for everyone involved.”
“Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers is a very successful company with a great reputation. We look forward to building on that success,” said Tim Milam, CEO of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “By joining forces, we can offer a comprehensive suite of resources and tools for the agents and the clients they serve. We consistently look for opportunities to add quality agents to our organization and this merger does just that.”
Coastal Rivers Realty Co-Owner/Broker, Maria Wilson, also pointed out the additional benefits of specialized training and professional development, an increased marketing presence, and revitalized social media campaigns for their agents. “We are very excited for this merger and what all of these additional resources mean for the future.”
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage has experienced exponential growth in recent years. “Part of the reason for that is our phenomenal support staff, which serves our more than 800 agents, and our leadership team that continually focuses on adapting and refining our services to meet the needs of our agents, so that they can provide clients with the most positive experience,” said Denise Kinney, President of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “We are thrilled to add Gerri, Maria, and their outstanding group of agents to the Sea Coast family. Their reputation for knowledge, experience, and integrity provides our company with a substantial benefit in the Washington area.”
To contact a REALTOR® in your area or learn more about career opportunities with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, call 910-799-3435 or visit the website.
By Kathy Alexander