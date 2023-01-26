City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26

The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
The City of New Bern will receive Bids from interested contractors until 3 on Feb. 14, 2023.
The completed submittal, consisting of 1 original and 2 copies must be received in a sealed package, clearly marked on the outside:
RFB (20230110) Lawson Creek Park Marshwalk Extension Project
Attention: Kari A Warren
1307 Country Club Road
New Bern, NC 28563
The City of New Bern reserves the right to reject bids.
The City of New Bern is an equal opportunity employer without regard to race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, persons with disabilities, or limited English proficiency.
Project Description
The City of New Bern is seeking qualified contractors for the City of New Bern’s Lawson Creek Park Marshwalk Extension Project.
The City of New Bern appreciates your interest in providing services for this important project. All questions regarding the content of this RFB shall be in writing via email to colonl@newbernnc.gov by Feb. 3 by 5 p.m. local time.
All questions will be answered by addendum on Feb. 6, by 5 p.m. local time.
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF NEW BERN BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160A-269 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern has received an offer to purchase the parcel of property hereinbelow described, which is located on Saint John Street in the City of New Bern, being further identified as Craven County parcel identification number 8-039-203, for the sum of Two Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($2,250). Any person, firm, or corporation interested in purchasing the property may raise the bid by submitting a sealed offer to the office of the City Clerk before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2023. The above bid must be raised by not less than ten percent (l 0%) of the first $1,000 and five percent (5%) of the remainder. When a bid is raised, the bidder shall deposit with the City Clerk five percent (5%) of the increased bid. At the end of the I 0-day period, the City Clerk shall open the bids, if any, and the highest such bid wiII become the new offer. lf there is more than one bid in the highest amount, the first such bid received will become the new bid, and shall continue to do so until a I 0-day period has passed without any qualifying upset bid having been received, at which time the City of New Bern Board of Aldermen may accept the offer and set I the property to the highest bidder. The parties may, at any time, reject any and all offers. The Subject Property is described as follows:
All that certain tract or parcel of land situate in Number Eight (8) Township, Craven County, North Carolina being more particularly described as follows:
Being all of Lot No. Four Hundred Seventy-Two (472) in the Pembroke Subdivision. For a full and complete description, see map recorded in Plat Cabinet I at Page 165 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Craven County, North Carolina.
Lot No. 4 72 being that same property conveyed by J. Allen Murphy, Court Appointed Guardian Ad Litem for Destiny Ivanna Medler, minor child, to Patricia Loree Medler by deed dated February I0, 2000, appearing of record in Book 1754 at Page 405, in the office of the Register of Deeds of Craven County. This the 27th day of January 2023.
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF NEW BERN BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160A-269 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern has received an offer to purchase the parcel of property hereinbelow described, which is located on the 2100 block of College Street in the City of New Bern, for the sum of Two Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($2,250). Any person, firm, or corporation interested in purchasing the property may raise the bid by submitting a sealed offer to the office of the City Clerk before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2023. The above bid must be raised by not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 and five percent (5%) of the remainder. When a bid is raised, the bidder shall deposit with the City Clerk five percent (5%) of the increased bid. At the end of the 10-day period, the City Clerk shall open the bids, if any, and the highest such bid will become the new offer. If there is more than one bid in the highest amount, the first such bid received will become the new bid, and shall continue to do so until a 10-day period has passed without any qualifying upset bid having been received, at which time the City of New Bern Board of Aldermen may accept the offer and sell the property to the highest bidder. The parties may, at any time, reject any and all offers. The Subject Property is described as follows:
All that certain tract or parcel of land situate in Number Eight (8) Township, Craven County, North Carolina being more particularly described as follows:
Being all of Lot No. Four Hundred Seventy-One (471) in the Pembroke Subdivision. For a full and complete description, see map recorded in Plat Cabinet l at Page 165 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Craven County, North Carolina.
Lot No. 471 being that same property conveyed by Ivie Medler, Jr. to Patricia Loree Medler by deed dated February l 0, 2000, appearing of record in Book 1754 at Page 408. This the 27th day of January, 2023.
BRENDA E. BLANCO, CITY CLERK
Submitted by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk