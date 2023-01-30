Carolina Ballet to Perform “Informances” and Teach Master Classes

The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Lifetime Learning Center, in partnership with Atlantic Dance Theatre, has announced two upcoming performances from Carolina Ballet. Shows will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.
The shows, titled Behind the Curtain and On the Stage, will feature a company of six professional dancers from Carolina Ballet, as well as a unique behind-the-scenes look at the daily training and preparation that professional dancers experience daily. Each “informance” will include a narrated ballet class, insight and demonstration of performance preparation, and the astounding history of the Carolina Ballet, followed by a performance of Chiaroscuro. Choreographed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Chiaroscuro was originally created for the New York City Ballet and debuted in 2005. Taylor-Corbett serves is the guest choreographer for Carolina Ballet and is renowned for her work not only for the ballet, but also for work for popular Hollywood films, and Broadway productions.
In addition to the two performance events, dancers from the Carolina Ballet will be teaching master classes for intermediate and advanced ballet students on Saturday, Feb. 25. Each class will last one hour, with enrollment limited to 15 students per class. All classes will take place at Down East Dance, located at 2201 Trent Blvd, New Bern.
Class Requirements
Intermediate Level – Intermediate classes are for ballet students that are 10 years old or older, with a minimum of two (2) years of ballet class experience.
Advanced Level – Advanced classes are for ballet student that are 12 years old or older, with a minimum of four (4) years of ballet class experience and at least one full year en pointe.
- Intermediate 1 – 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Fee $25
- Intermediate 2 – 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Fee $25
- Advanced 1 – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Fee $25
- Advanced 2 – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Fee $25
Carolina Ballet’s visit to New Bern for performances and dance education is made possible by significant foundation, business and individual financial contributions. Supporters include CarolinaEast Health Systems, The Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek, The Pope Family, Janet and Dallas Sutton, The Harold H. Bate Foundation, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Craven County Community Foundation and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
For additional information or to purchase tickets for the performances or master classes, visit cravencc.edu/llc/performing-arts-series.
For questions about the performance events, contact Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618. For questions about the classes or the level of class that a student qualifies for, send inquiries to Atlantic Dance Theatre via email.
By Craig Ramey, Craven Community College